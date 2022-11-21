Time’s up: SC orders release of man convicted in Musharraf attack case

Supreme Court (SC) on Monday acquitted Rana Tanveer who was awarded life sentence after pleading guilty to an attack on former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

A three-member bench of SC headed by Justice Tariq Masood heard Tanveer’s petition.

Rana Tanveer was arrested on December 31, 2003 in Pindi total attack case, and later awarded life sentence by the top court in 2005.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that his client’s had completed his life sentence, but he was not being released by authorities.

He noted that the span of life sentence in the law was 14 years but his client was imprisoned for around two decades now.

After conclusion of arguments, the SC bench ordered to release the suspect as it upheld high court’s decision and rejected the appeals of federation and Punjab against it.