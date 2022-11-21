Watch Live
Big names out as Pakistan announce Test squad against England

Red-ball series to start later in December
Samaa Web Desk Nov 21, 2022
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim on Monday announced the squad for historic test series against England which excluded many big names of national side in the red-ball cricket.

The chief selector addressed a press conference at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed - who earlier lost his place in ODI and T20I - managed to stay while prime middle-order batter Fawad Alam has been dropped.

Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the team for the upcoming test series against England as he undergoes rehabilitation following surgery and knee injury.

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.

