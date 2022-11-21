Rupee registers back-to-back losses against US dollar

Looming political tension and debt crisis leave the Pakistani rupee dwindling for the seventh consecutive day against the US dollar on Monday.

Interbank market

On Monday, the interbank market saw the rupee extending losses by 33 paisas to drop to Rs223.50 during trading at the beginning of the week.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the US dollar closed the week trading at a value of Rs223.17.

Whereas, on Thursday afternoon too, the Pakistani rupee had closed at a lower rate of Rs222.67 after having lost around 26 paisas from the day before.

The pyrrhic victory of the rupee against the greenback came to an end on the last trading day of the second week of November and since then, it has lost around Rs2.08 in its value in the interbank market.

Open market

In the open currency market, the value of rupee fell further to Rs231.

However, the rate to buy the US dollar remained at Rs228.75.