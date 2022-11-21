Trade, cross-border movement resumes as Chaman border reopens after eight days

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman was reopened on Monday morning after more than a week’s closure following a deadly attack from the neighboring country.

The bilateral trade and movement of passersby between both countries have been resumed after the reopening of Baab-e-Dosti.

Firing at Chaman border

At least one FC soldier was martyred and two got injured after the Afghan security forces on November 14 opened fire on the Pakistani security forces near Pak-Afghan border in Chaman, Balochistan.

Soon after the incident, the authorities declared an emergency in the Civil Hospital of Chaman and the medical staff was put on alert.

All activities were put to a halt, and the authorities from both sides closed the Pak-Afghan border.

According to the sources, some Afghan refugees wanted to enter Pakistan without documentation, and the Pakistani forces stopped them, which prompted Afghan forces to aggression.