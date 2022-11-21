ATC extends Imran Khan’s bail in terrorism case till November 28

An Islamabad anti-terrorism case (ATC) on Monday extended interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in the terrorism case.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas presided over the case pertaining to violation of Section 144 and interference in state affairs.

The court extended relief for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as it extended his interim bail till November 28.

Notably, PTI chairman is going to reach Rawalpindi on November 26 with his Haqeeqi Azadi March.

Tajammul Hussain represented Imran Khan and submitted his plea seeking exemption from hearing on medical grounds.

The lawyer said that ex-PM could not appear before the court as he was still recovering from bullet injuries which he sustained in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

The court approved the plea and extended Imran’s bail till November 28. The court summoned ex-PM’s medical report in the next hearing.