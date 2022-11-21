SHC bars govt, institutions from illegal action against PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday barred the Sindh government and institutions from resorting to any illegal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The court heard a petition against a raid on Adil’s house by Sindh Police without related permission.

On November 18, the police raided the lawmaker’s house in Karachi multiple times but failed to apprehend him as he was not at home.

Following the raids, a large number of PTI workers reached the location and protested against the police action.

SHC sought response from federal and federal governments, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others.

The court also sought details of the cases and inquiries filed against Adil.

It ordered all respondents to submit a written answer by December 6.