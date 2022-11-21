Sindh High Court nullifies punishments of all convicts in Perween Rehman murder case

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday acquitted all convicts in the Perween Rehman murder case as it nullified their life sentence punishments awarded by anti-terrorism court (ATC) last year.

The court ordered release of the convicts if they were not undergoing trial in any other case.

SHC bench heard the case pertaining to the murder of Perween Rehman who was the head of the Orangi Pilot Project.

Perween Rehman was murdered in 2013. After eight-years of adjudication, an ATC awarded life sentences to the suspects in December 2021.

The court approved appeals of all convicts against their conviction and ordered their release.

The court ruled that all applicants must be released from jail if they were not undergoing trial in any other case.