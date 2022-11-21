Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

PSX moves slightly up on week open

KSE-100 drives index up from 42,730.24 to 42,806.66 points during early trading
Samaa Web Desk Nov 21, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: SAMAA</p>

Photo: SAMAA

Pakistan Stock Exchange(PSX) witnessed the index slightly strengthening by 71.62 points during early trading on Monday, after closing the last working day in red due to political tension gripping the country.

The benchmark KSE-100 index has been hovering over the psychological level of 42,000-43,000 points over the past few weeks.

As the morning bell rang on Monday, the index showing recovery rose to 42,747.73 points from the previously closed value of 42,730.24.

The top active stocks driving the index upward includes PIBTL showing a change of 6.18%.

While, the banking sector was seen to be topping the advancers list by a positive of 10.43%.

Earlier on Friday, the KSE-100 ended the trading in red at 42,747.73 points from the previously closed value of 42,819.72 on Thursday.

stocks

Pakistan Stock Exchange

PSX

KSE100

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div