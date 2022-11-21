PSX moves slightly up on week open

Pakistan Stock Exchange(PSX) witnessed the index slightly strengthening by 71.62 points during early trading on Monday, after closing the last working day in red due to political tension gripping the country.

The benchmark KSE-100 index has been hovering over the psychological level of 42,000-43,000 points over the past few weeks.

As the morning bell rang on Monday, the index showing recovery rose to 42,747.73 points from the previously closed value of 42,730.24.

The top active stocks driving the index upward includes PIBTL showing a change of 6.18%.

While, the banking sector was seen to be topping the advancers list by a positive of 10.43%.

Earlier on Friday, the KSE-100 ended the trading in red at 42,747.73 points from the previously closed value of 42,819.72 on Thursday.