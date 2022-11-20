PTI chooses Faizabad as protest spot on Nov 26

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Sunday announced to hold its protest on November 26 in Faizabad.

Yesterday, former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his speech to protesters gathered in Rawat, directed the supporters to descend on Rawalpindi on November 26.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker and PTI District President, Wasiq Qayyum, penned down an application to Rawalpindi deputy commissioner (DC) seeking permission of the demonstration.

He said the protest would be the sequel of the Haqeeqi Azaadi March.

He requested the district administration to provide foolproof security for the protest.