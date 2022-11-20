Shaheen Shah Afridi undergoes appendix surgery

Pakistan star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has undergone a successful appendix surgery.

The left-arm pacer shared a picture on his social handles in which he can be seen lying in a hospital bed.

The surgery was conducted at a private hospital in Islamabad before he went into rehab due to his knee injury.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is currently unfit due to a knee injury and the doctors advised him to rest for at least two weeks. However, it may prolong after the appendectomy.

Before rehab could start, he started complaining of appendicitis pain for the last few days after which he was taken to a healthcare facility.

The pacer urged his fans to remember him in the prayers.