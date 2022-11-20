Another Toshakhana scandal involving Imran Khan emerges

Former prime minister Imran Khan not only sold a precious watch from Toshakhana, but it has emerged that he also retained two diamond rings from the gift depository at considerably low prices.

SAMAA Investigation Unit discovered that Imran Khan received 89 gifts collectively worth millions of dollars during his tenure as the prime minister. Among those, he retained 43 without any payment.

The documents available with SIU revealed that ex-PM received two precious diamond rings from an Arab country as gift.

The rings are worth Rs0.23 million and Imran Khan only paid 50% discounted price for it i.e. Rs0.15 million.

The former premier paid Rs40,500 for one ring and Rs74,700 for the other.