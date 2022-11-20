FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off: Qatar gears up for historic event

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is finally here, with hosts Qatar set to face Ecuador in the opener today (Sunday), at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

As many as 32 teams, an expected visitors’ count of 1.2 million, eight stadiums where the maximum distance between two venues is 55km holding 64 games in 29 days–instead of the usual 32 over five weekends–make this a never-before kind of World Cup.

It will end on December 18, less than a month later, with the final set.

The defending champions, France, are favourites to win their group and cruise into the knockout stage, while the tournament favourites, Brazil, have a very easy path through the group stage.

The sports event will start with a sparkling opening ceremony inside the Bedouin-tent-inspired Al Bayt Stadium, at 5:30pm local time (7:30pm PST) as several celebrities have been invited to perform at the event.

The 30-minute show will be full of surprises, with the main act featuring a performance of Dreamers – another hit single on the FIFA World Cup Official Soundtrack – by celebrated South Korean pop star Jung Kook of BTS and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

The Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Indian dancing queen Nora Fatehi have also been invited to perform at the opening ceremony while a rumour that British singer Dua Lipa will also perform is also on rife.

The theme of the opening ceremony is a gathering for all mankind, bridging differences through humanity, respect and inclusion.

Along with hundreds of performers, FIFA World Cup Ambassador Ghanim Al Muftah and Qatari singer Dana will encourage dialogue on inclusion and diversity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on behalf government and the people of Pakistan, has extended best wishes to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and the brotherly people of the country for hosting the football World Cup.

In a tweet today, he said the world will experience the best of Qatar’s history, culture and hospitality.

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup will take place today at 7:00 pm before the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.