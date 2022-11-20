Funeral prayer of religious scholar Mufti Mohammed Rafi Usmani offered in Karachi

The funeral prayer of prominent religious scholar Mufti Mohammad Rafi Usmani has been offered in Karachi.

His funeral prayer was offered by his brother and religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani on Sunday at 9am in Darul Uloom Korangi.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tissori, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, religious scholars, public figures and a large number of people attended the funeral prayer.

Mufti-e-Azam Pakistan Mufti Mohammad Rafi Usmani passed away on Friday night. He was 86 years old.

The religious scholar served as the president of Darul Uloom Karachi the vice president of Wafaq-ul-Madrass Al-Arabia Pakistan.

He had made major contributions to various religious movements such as the Khatam-e-Naboowat movement.

Having a strong command on religious injunctions, Mufti Rafi Usmani also served as an advisor to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Further, he served as a syndicate member at the University of Karachi and Dow University and a member of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), and the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan.