Nawabshah police summon actor Sophia Mirza

Actor Sophia Mirza (Khushbakht Mirza) has been issued a summons by the Nawabshah police to join investigations in a case or risk being declared an absconder.

In a notice sent by the Shaheed Benazirabad SSP to Mirza, she has been asked to join investigations in a case from 2015.

The SSP said the case is pending trial in a district court in Shaheed Benazirabad.

“You are hereby advised to appear before the SHO PS A-section Nawabshah District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh, on November 21, 2022, at 10 am to join the course of investigation of above instant case, positively,” the summon read.

Police warned that if she failed to join investigations, a request would be made to the court to issue a warrant for her arrest.

The case in question has been registered with section 420, 406 and 509/2 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Mirza was embroiled in a custody case for her two daughters with husband Umar Farooq Zahoor, the buyer of the exotic Graff watch sold by former prime minister Imran Khan.

Two days before the summons were issued, Mirza posted a tweet claiming that bogus cases were registered against her by her husband whom she accused of ‘stealing’ her children from her.