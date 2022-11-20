Aftrer 3 months, Jaffar Express resumes operations from Balochistan

After a three-month-long suspension due to flood damage, the Jaffar Express is set to resume from tomorrow (Sunday).

Passengers from Mach in north western Balochistan, will be transported by the train to Peshawar.

“Passengers who used to travel to Sindh and Punjab [from Balochistan] were having difficulties due to the stoppage of the Jaffar Express,” said Balochistan Divisional Transport Commercial Officer Ibrahim Baloch on Saturday.

He said that the services had been suspended after floods washed away most tracks across large parts of Pakistan.

The Harak bridge near Mach had been destroyed during a period of intense rains and hill torrents at the height of flooding in the province.

He stated that the railway authorities had reinstated the services of other trains in Sindh and Punjab in the first phase and now they were restoring trains in Balochistan.

Pakistan Railways had previously restored the Bolan Mail.

It should be mentioned that the 130-year-old Harak bridge was destroyed by the floods. It took the authorities three months to restore it.