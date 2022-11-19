Seven arrested as students protest seal historic Islamia college

Police on Saturday sealed, on court orders, the historic Islamia College in Karachi.

However, when students appearing in practical exams at the college resisted, the police resorted to charging at them with batons and firing tear gas while arresting seven.

On Saturday, students went to Islamia college for their practical scientific examinations. But they were soon asked by baton-wielding police officers to vacate the building because there was a court order.

The students protested the move by burning tyres and raising slogans against the police. They also pelted the police with stones.

The police, though, came prepared and donned riot gear and took up their shields. First, they fired tear gas at the teenage students and then charged at them with batons.

They even summoned a water cannon to disperse students but did not need them.

At least seven protesting students, some of whom were in uniform with their schoolbags still on their backs, were arrested.

The police then managed to enter the historic college and sealed it.

They also provided safe entry to the court staff, including the bailiff and searched the facility to evict any student.

Students the losers

Students said that if the college is shut down, what will happen to their studies?

Later, Sindh College Education Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari said that the land on which the college is built belongs to KMC and that they pay rent for it.

He added that a case has been pending in the high court on the matter, but a citizen, who has claimed ownership of the land and has been in litigation for the past 40 years, managed to obtain an order from the subordinate courts and has taken over the building.

Lashari added that four colleges and four schools operate in the building with a combined student strength of 7,000 students. He said that they will approach the relevant authorities to resolve the matter.

Later, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that they will ensure that education of students of the college continue undisturbed.