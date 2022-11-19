Dar assures Pakistan will meet all repayment commitments

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday assured that Pakistan would meet all of its international payment commitments, including Sukkuk bonds, apart from managing all other constraints such as fuel stocks and current account deficit.

In a televised statement from the Finance Division on Saturday afternoon, Dar said that there were certain rumors surrounding the economy which were doing the rounds recently.

He said that spreading irresponsible rumors posed the real danger to the country as he pointed to Islamabad’s track record of always meeting payment deadlines and not defaulting.

“Our first priority is the country, and any political party affiliation came after that.”

The first rumor, he said, pertained to the payment of an Islamic Sukuk bond called Euro Bond when it matures in the first week of December.

He said that some people were claiming that Pakistan was not in a position to pay the billion-dollar bond.

However, he assured that the country would meet all financial obligations on time and that the bond would be paid on the day it matures.

The other rumor, he said, pertained to the Credit Default Swap and that the risk for repayment had increased to 75%.

Dar rubbished this, stating that this was not the case.

On the current account deficit, Dar said that it was being managed and that it remained within a manageable range.

He said that for September, the current account deficit remained at around $316 million.

For October, it was less than $400 million.

“If it maintains this rate, the current account deficit stood at $5 billion to $6 billion, down from the projected level of $12 billion,” he said, adding that the current account was something they were keeping a very keen eye on and were managing various aspects of it.

On the shortage of fuel stocks, Dar again refuted the rumors, assuring that there will be no shortage of the essential fuel such as petrol and diesel.