Gujranwala girl turns tables on 2 thieves, snatches their gun & overpowers them

A university student in Gujranwala on Saturday bravely foiled a robbery attempt when she snatcheed the gun wielded by armed thieves and turned on them, overpowering them.

The University of Gujrat student, Bisma, told SAMAA TV that she was waiting with her mother at the bus station at around 6:30am to go to university when two unidentified men, covered in shawls came on a bike and and stood besides them.

“I thought they were waiting for the bus just like us,” she said.

But suddenly, one of two men got off and pulled out a gun from under the shawl and pointed it at her.

The thief tried to snatch her bag which contained some money, her mobile phone and books.

Later one of men takes out his weapon and points on Bisma over which she tried to snatch the weapon from snatcher.

Bisma says she was carrying a mobile phone and some money in her bag which the snatchers pulled.

Then Bisma grabbed the weapon of snatcher, during which the magazine fell off the gun.

“Then the second man told the gunman to shoot me,” Bisma narrated.

One of the snatchers tried to run away while the other had been caught by Bisma.

On hearing the man being told to shoot her, Bisma said something came over her and she lunged at the gunman.

“I pulled his shawl and tried to get at his gun to protect myself and catch them,” the student said, adding that she pushed their motorbike.

This caused the bike and its two passengers to fall over.

“They had a bag which got caught in their bike’s tyre,” she said.

When one of them did try to shoot her, instead of firing a bullet, the gun spat out the magazine.

At this, one of the robbers fled on the bike as Bisma caught hold of the legs of the second man.

Later, passersby who had been cowering behind cover upon seeing the gun, were coaxed by Bisma to come out and help her.

They caught hold of the robber and roughed him up. Later, he was handed over to the Cantt police.

The thief was subsequently booked while his accomplice was also caught.

Soon after a video in which the girl can be seen waving the snatched gun at the thief went viral.

All girls are courageous

Asked if she was scared when the tall theif pulled a gun on her, Bisma admitted to feeling scared to death at first.

“But then I got some courage to protect myself,” she said, noting that the urge to protect herself empowered her.

“I think all girls need to do this. they need to protect themselves,” she said.

“The way things are, the way men are, women are the same, they can do everything that men can ,” the student said.

“People think that women are weak, but this is not the case, we are equally strong,” she said.

“We are thought to be weak but we are not.”