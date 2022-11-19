Unbreathable city: Smog pushes Lahore’s air quality index to over 470

It seems winter winds have brought with it smog for Lahore as the air quality index (AQI) in the city rose to an unbreathable 470 parts per million on Saturday, one of the worst anywhere in the world.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), which also tracks air quality in the country, noted that the average AQI of Lahore stood at 344.

In Lahore, the worst air quality was found in the industrial area of Kot Lakhpat with air quality of 471 recorded.

Earlier, Lahore topped the list of the most polluted cities in the world after its air quality level reached hazardous levels of 443.

Relief not forthcoming

The weather forecasting division suggested that the situation could improve if it rains.

However, it noted that based on existing weather patterns, there was little to no chance of rain in the coming days. .

The Punjab government, over the past few months, had been taking measures to control smog in the province after a case was filed against it in the Lahore High Court.

Air pollution in Lahore the city of flowers is increasing on daily basis making it harmful for residents to breathe.

According to the government, traffic is the main source of air pollution, and to counter this problem, the government is working on big projects such as more flyovers and underpasses.