Men use memes as they process International Men’s Day

The memes try to reconcile how World Toilet Day coincidently falls on the same day
Samaa Web Desk Nov 19, 2022
<p>Photo: SRK fanclub/Twitter</p>

Every year on November 19, “International Men’s Day” honors and celebrates the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of men.

Unlike International Women’s Day, International Men’s Day is not officially recognized by the United Nations.

On November 19, in addition to Men’s Day, World Toilet Day is also observed.

It was thus inevitable that memes were shared on the internet on this coincidence.

Netizens also shared memes about the fact that men’s day is not celebrated with same zeal as women’s day.

Check out the Twitter users reaction to International Men’s Day:

Twitter

International Mens Day

