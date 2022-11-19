PTI’s rally converge at Rawat today

The protesters aligned with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are likely to converge from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Rawat on the confluence of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

It is expected that when he holds his daily address via video link, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will announce the next step for his days-long roving, street protest.

Late on Friday, the PTI lead container arrived in Rawat, and a camp of the party was set up.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited the party camp in Rawat. He was accompanied by Amir Dogar, Zain Qureshi, Wasiq Qayyum, Umar Butt, Malika Bukhar, Raja Haseeb Kayani, and Raja Waheed Qasim, among others.

Qureshi said that they are all waiting for the final signal from Imran Khan, adding that the future course of action for the long march is expected to be provided by Imran on Saturday.

Fuel pumps, and businesses closed in Rawat

As preparations began for Saturday’s rally in Rawat, all businesses, including fuel pumps, were closed off with tents.

Educational institutions in the vicinity of Rawat were also closed.

Inside the fuel pumps, units of the Punjab police have been posted.

Moreover, one track of the Grand Trunk (GT) Road was closed to traffic near Chak Beli Mor. The other track, however, was kept open.

Permission for Rawat rally granted

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration granted the PTI permission to hold their rally in the federal capital.

According to a notification issued by the office of the district magistrate for ICT, the PTI sought permission to hold a public rally on November 19.

PTI also sought permission to hold the rally from Koral Chowk in Islamabad to Chak Beli Mor in Rawat via Islamabad Expressway Highway through T-Cross.

Noting that the courts had directed to work out a mechanism with political parties for holding rallies, and with directions to strictly comply with the regulations and terms, permission was granted.

The notice noted that since Section 144 has been imposed in the federal capital, the permission has been granted as an exception and will only be valid for the rally on the approved route.

It warned against blocking any other road, including the Islamabad Expressway and GT Road.

It also held the PTI responsible if force is used in case of violation of terms.

PTI was also directed to ensure the right of way for fire brigades, ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

Moreover, vehicles and people participating in the rally will be subject to checking by the police and other law enforcement bodies.

With Section 144 in force, no participants would be allowed to enter the Red Zone.