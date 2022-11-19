Imran calls on supporters to descend on Rawalpindi on November 26, demands fresh elections

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday directed his supporters and followers to gather again in Rawalpindi on November 26 for a grand protest to demand fresh and transparent elections in the country.

“Be prepared to reach the garrison city on Saturday, November 26. The struggle for real independence is not over till we our demand is met,” he said.

Addressing his Haqeeqi Azadi March which converged from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in Rawat on the confluence of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Saturday, he asked the establishment why did they back the incumbent rulers when they know of their history of alleged corruption.

“Establishments and spy agencies all know about these two families including Nawaz Sharif and Zardari,” he said.

Addressing the crowd on a blocked off section of the GT Road and Islamabad Expressway via a video link from his Zaman Town mansion in Lahore, Imran said that the only way out of the current crisis facing the country was transparent elections.

He added that people had tired of the Sharifs and Zardaris which is why they voted for PTI.

“We took the country in the right direction and the economy was going to be fixed,” Imran claimed, and asked what happened suddenly that the establishment again choose to bring them bcak.

He said that a Dirty Harry, with the help of Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah had chalked out a strategy to assassinate him using a religious fanatic.

“The most unfortunate thing is that I am not able to register an FIR against them,” he lamented.

Imran conceded that the Punjab Police had agreed to register the FIR against Shehbaz and Sanaullah, but were reluctant to include the third name.

“Because the third person is above the law,” he complained.

The PTI chief reiterated that their Haqiqi Azadi March was to attain real independence where no superpower would impose their decision on us.

He said freedom demands sacrifices and asked party activists, leaders, and the public to come out and struggle for real indpendence.

“People must join us on Saturday, November 26,” he said.

While announcing the destination, however, Imran first called on his supporters to descend upon Islamabad but then corrected himself and told them to get to Rawalpindi where he would greet them.

Earlier, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressed the crowd and had said that whenever Imran gives the call, he would greet them in Rawalpindi.

Rallying on edge of Islamabad

Earlier, protesters aligned with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are likely to converge from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Rawat on the confluence of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

It is expected that when he holds his daily address via video link, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will announce the next step for his days-long roving, street protest.

Late on Friday, the PTI lead container arrived in Rawat, and a camp of the party was set up.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited the party camp in Rawat. He was accompanied by Amir Dogar, Zain Qureshi, Wasiq Qayyum, Umar Butt, Malika Bukhar, Raja Haseeb Kayani, and Raja Waheed Qasim, among others.

Qureshi said that they are all waiting for the final signal from Imran Khan, adding that the future course of action for the long march is expected to be provided by Imran on Saturday.

Fuel pumps, and businesses closed in Rawat

As preparations began for Saturday’s rally in Rawat, all businesses, including fuel pumps, were closed off with tents.

Educational institutions in the vicinity of Rawat were also closed.

Inside the fuel pumps, units of the Punjab police have been posted.

Moreover, one track of the Grand Trunk (GT) Road was closed to traffic near Chak Beli Mor. The other track, however, was kept open.

Permission for Rawat rally granted

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration granted the PTI permission to hold their rally in the federal capital.

According to a notification issued by the office of the district magistrate for ICT, the PTI sought permission to hold a public rally on November 19.

PTI also sought permission to hold the rally from Koral Chowk in Islamabad to Chak Beli Mor in Rawat via Islamabad Expressway Highway through T-Cross.

Noting that the courts had directed to work out a mechanism with political parties for holding rallies, and with directions to strictly comply with the regulations and terms, permission was granted.

The notice noted that since Section 144 has been imposed in the federal capital, the permission has been granted as an exception and will only be valid for the rally on the approved route.

It warned against blocking any other road, including the Islamabad Expressway and GT Road.

It also held the PTI responsible if force is used in case of violation of terms.

PTI was also directed to ensure the right of way for fire brigades, ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

Moreover, vehicles and people participating in the rally will be subject to checking by the police and other law enforcement bodies.

With Section 144 in force, no participants would be allowed to enter the Red Zone.