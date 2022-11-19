Joyland: LHC asked to ‘permanently ban’ queer-themed movie

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has been moved to completely stop nationwide exhibition of the controversial, queer-themed movie Joyland.

An application in this regard was filed before the court by Muhammad Bilal Shafiq on behalf of Advocate Abid Hussain Khachi.

In the application, Khachi argued that the movie should be banned from exhibition in cinemas across the country because it goes against the moral and religious values of Pakistan, and it can destroy the family system in an Islamic state.

The application suggests that the censorship certificate and film license should be revoked.

The petitioner also requested a permanent ban on the movie.

He included the federal and provincial information ministers, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Central Film Censor Board, and others as respondents.

Licence given

A high-level committee, formed by PM Shehbaz Sharif under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, decided to allow Joyland’s release in Pakistan on Wednesday.

However, the Punjab government on Thursday decided rejected the federal government’s decision and retained a ban on the public display of the award-winning, queer-themed movie, Joyland.

The storyline of the movie follows a patriarchal family as they crave for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theater and falls for a trans woman.

The film is directed and written by young filmmaker Saim Sadiq, stars Sania Saeed along with Ali Junejo, Aleena Khan, Sarwat Geelani, Rasti Faruq, Salman Pirzada, Sohail Samir.