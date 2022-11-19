Citizens unlikely to get eight hours of continuous gas supply this winter

A downturn in the temperature has brought with it chills and immense gas shortage of around 1,060 MMCFD , with residents across the country facing difficulties in cooking food and other gas-powered heating utensils.

The petroleum division has admitted that it is unable to provide gas for eight hours a day.

Growing shortage

According to the petroleum division, the number of gas consumers in Pakistan have exceeded 10 million. The gas demand for these consumers has increased by 60 Million Metric Cubic Feet per Day (MMFCD) in 2022, to 6,945 MMFCD.

The division said that that in Pakistan only 3,460 MMCFD gas and 2,425 MMCFD of Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is available while gas shortage of has exceeded more than 1,060 MMCFD.

Gas companies in Pakistan are reported to serve 40,000 commercial users while residential gas users in the country have increased from 0.22 million to 1.112 million within a span of just a year.

Customers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) have increased to around 7.7 million.

On the other hand, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) gained 40,000 new customers and now serves over 3.5 million gas users.

Residents unable to cook

Owing to the national gas shortage as soon as wintery winds started blowing, people across the country have started facing difficulties in continuing daily activities such as cooking and heating water and other items.

A resident of the Shah Latif Colony in Hyderabad said that they either have to resort to buying expensive food from outside or cook at the rare, odd times when piped gas is available.

The other option is to buy expensive cylinder of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

It is a similar situation in many neighborhoods of Hyderabad including Qasimabad, Latifabad and City.

It is a similar story in Quetta where the temperatures have started to touch the freezing point and gas is critical for heating purposes as well as cooking.

Different areas in Quetta including Pashtun Abad, Kasi road, Shaldara, Mekangi Road, Toghi Road, Sariab Road and adjoining areas are also facing gas shortage.

A resident who had bought a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder said that because the government cannot provide gas, they are forced to purchase expensive cylinders which are adding a massive financial burden on their meager monthly budgets.