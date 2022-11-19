Chris Hemsworth may lose his memory

Imagine having your worst nightmare come to life and see Thor – the God of Thunder - lose all memory of who is.

But this is a waking nightmare that the Spiderhead actor has to face on a daily basis with Chris Hemsworth revealing that due to his genes, he has an eight out of 10 chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

On his new show with National Geographic, Limitless, Chris Hemsworth is forced to come face-to-face with his “biggest fear”, that he might develop Alzheimer’s disease.

During one of the episodes of the show the actor underwent a genetic testing to learn about his future health.

The results of the test revealed that he has a rare ‘genetic makeup’ which may increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

While talking about the test’s result, the Thor actor said, “Our memories are supposed to last forever. They shape us, and make us who we are, the idea that I won’t be able to remember a lot of experience or my wife, or my kids is probably my biggest fear.”

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair he said, “The show, which initially was an exploration of longevity and, of course, should be fun, became even more relevant and important for me, even more, poignant than I ever thought it would be.”

“It was a really good catalyst to dive into everything I needed to be doing in either the prevention front or the management front or however you want to classify it. It’s not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago, I think it was more thought of as determinant,” he added.

The actor further talked about tackling it and said on a positive note that the preventive steps of Alzheimer’s are beneficial to other aspects of life as well.

“When you have preposition to cardiovascular heart disease, cancer, anything — it’s all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, fitness. It’s all kind of the same tools that need to be applied in a consistent way.”

What is Alzheimer’s disease?

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life.

Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging. The greatest known risk factor is increasing age, and the majority of people with Alzheimer’s are 65 and older.

The most common early symptom of Alzheimer’s is difficulty remembering newly learned information. Just like the rest of our bodies, our brains change as we age.

On average, a person with Alzheimer’s lives 4 to 8 years after diagnosis but can live as long as 20 years, depending on other factors.