Stage comedian Tariq Teddy passes away at 46

Famous Punjabi comedian and stage actor Tariq Teddy passed away in Lahore on Saturday, November 19, after a prolonged illness, his family confirmed.

Tariq Teddy was only 46 years old, but had been suffering from a liver disease.

His brother said that Teddy was receiving treatment at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), where he was kept in the intensive care unit – ICU.

He was later shifted to a ventilator after his health deteriorated.

Tariq Teddy started his career in commercial theater at a very young age. His first commercial theater play took place in 1990.

He spent the next three decades entertaining audiences through his particular style of comedy.

Teddy’s performances in various stage dramas and his particular style was appreciated by the audience.

Few of his famous plays include, Mama Pakistani, Sabse Bara Rupaiya, Jee Karda, and Dosti.

Tariq was also cast in 2004 film Salakhain staring Zara Sheikh, Saud, and Meera.