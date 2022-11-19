At least 3 students killed as school van falls into Azad Kashmir ditch

At least three students were killed while several others, including the van’s driver, were injured when a school van plunged into a ditch at Halankot in Pallandri area of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday morning.

A rescue operation to recover the dead and injured is underway by locals and rescue teams.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.