At least 3 students killed as school van falls into Azad Kashmir ditch
Driver and other students reported to be injured
At least three students were killed while several others, including the van’s driver, were injured when a school van plunged into a ditch at Halankot in Pallandri area of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday morning.
A rescue operation to recover the dead and injured is underway by locals and rescue teams.
The bodies and injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.