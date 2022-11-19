JI chief calls for celebrating anti-usury day next Friday

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq, announced on Thursday to celebrate a country wide Anti-Usury Day on Friday November 25, in favor of their anti-interest movement in Pakistan.

During a press conference in Islamabad Sirajul Haq said that 27 people, including the government, had filed appeals against the decision of the Federal Sharia Court, 14 of which are still pending.

The government and the State Bank should ensure that all the appeals are withdrawn, he added.

JI chief clarified that their struggle against the interest-based banking system will continue until the system is completely eliminated from the country in line with Islamic conjunctions.

He also said that the government should give a complete road map for the implementation of the Islamic system of economy, while Islamic financial laws should be legislated, and the word interest should be removed from the laws.

Govt committed to interest-free banking system

On the other hand, in an interview, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said that the government is committed to implementing an interest-free system in the country and recent decisions demonstrate that the government is firmly heading in that direction.

She added that the growth of Islamic banking in Pakistan cannot be compared to any other Islamic banking system in practice in other countries of the world.