Two terrorists killed during operation in Balochistan

Security forces on Friday mounted an intelligence-based operation in the Hoshab area of Balochistan in which at least two terrorists were killed.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces received a tip off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Subsequently, an operation was conducted on Thursday in Bilor area of Hoshab in Balochistan.

ISPR said that to gain surprise on the terrorists, troops were airdropped near the hideout of the terrorists using a helicopter.

In the operation, troops traded fire with the terrorists. During the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed.

A search of the terrorists and their hideout yielded a large cache of arms and ammunition.

According to ISPR the slain terrorists were also involved in laying landmines along the Sukkur, Larkana and Gwadar Motorways.