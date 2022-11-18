Prominent religious scholar Mufti Mohammad Rafi Usmani passes away in Karachi

Mufti-e-Azam Pakistan Mufti Mohammad Rafi Usmani passed away at Darul Uloom in Karachi on Friday night.

The elder brother to celebrated religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Rafi Usmani was 86 years old.

Before his demise, the religious scholar served as the president of Darul Uloom Karachi the vice president of Wafaq-ul-Madrass Al-Arabia Pakistan.

He had made major contributions to various religious movements such as the Khatam-e-Naboowat movement.

Having a strong command on religious injunctions, Mufti Rafi Usmani also served as an advisor to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Further, he served as a syndicate member at the University of Karachi and Dow University and a member of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), and the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan.

Witnessing partition

Mufti Rafi Usmani was born in Uttar Pradesh (UP), India on July 21, 1936.

His father, Mufti-e-Azam Mohammad Shafi Usmani, was a prominent leader of Muslims in British India and was closely associated with the freedom movement.

Following the Partition, Mufti Rafi Usmani migrated to Pakistan at the age of 12.

Settling in a new country deemed as the homeland for Muslims, he started his religious education the following year in 1948.

Over the course of his illustrious life, he authored several religious books such as Dars Muslim, Firqa Bandi Haram, Ikhtalaaf-e-Rehmat, and many others.

Condolences pour in

As news of his demise spread, condolences started to pour in.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his grief over the demise of Mufti Rafi Usmani.

He paid tribute to Mufti Rafi Usmani’s services to the nation in the field of academia and religion.

