After eons apart, Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza appear together

Despite recent rumors of strife between the superstar cross-border couple, cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza was seen together on Friday for the first time in a long time.

The two were seen standing on the set of their new show, The Mirza Malik Show, as they began shooting in Dubai on Friday.

The seating of the set suggested that the couple would probably be found sitting next to each other on plush and velvety blue sofas.

Sania Mirza interacts with a very regular looking Pakistani superstar who is expected to be the first guest of the show.

The sofa for the couple appeared to be a two-seater, while the sofa for the guests was larger, big enough to accommodate three people.

An image of the screen test suggested that Sania would sit closer to the guests while Shoaib would have to sit back with a bit of space between him and Sania.

Shoaib Malik, dressed dapperly in a waistcoat, crew neck half-sleeves t-shirt, matching beige trousers and suede shoes, could be seen standing next to his wife.

Sania was seen wearing a long, beige tunic with matching pants and a white, full-sleeved shirt with her hair unfurled in small locks and curls.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza standing on their set.

Another image from the set showed the hosts and their guest posing for an image but it clearly lacked the warmth it should have had.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza with their superstar Pakistani guest.

The couple has been in the news for the past couple of weeks ever since a common friend of theirs suggested that the couple could be heading for splits-ville and that all that remained was for the couple to formalize, agree on and fulfil certain conditions.

The issue of their son, Izhaan’s future was also among the matters which needed to be settled before their divorce was finalized.

While neither has come out to either confirm or deny the reports, Shoaib only made a passing remark of ‘ignore them’.

He later wished his wife on her 36th birthday. But Sania did not react to the wish in any way whatsoever.

In fact, she posted another picture of herself on her Instagram, which, very much like her other picture, included only her.

Shoaib, who is four years her senior, had married Sania in 2010 in a wedding which made equal splashes across the border in the two countries.