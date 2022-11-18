All three-star generals are equal: Zardari

As the time nears for the appointment of the new chief of army staff, a coalition partner of the federal government has had its say, identifying no favorites.

In a statement on Friday, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari broke his silence on the upcoming appointment.

Zardari said that they strongly believe in the promotion system in the military.

He added that the appointment of the new army chief should not be politicized.

If it is politicized, it will damage the institution.

Noting that they had no favorites and all three-star generals were equal to them, he said that the prime minister – who has the legal mandate to appoint the new chief – would decide who will lead the country’s army.

His statement comes as the government gears up to commence the process of appointing the next army chief.

There are reports that the prime minister may seek an endorsement from the federal cabinet on the final name.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has sought to make the appointment of any army chief by the incumbent government controversial by stating that anyone picked to lead the military by a coalition involving deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Zardari and incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be done to protect the corruption and interests of the rulers.

The incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is due to retire on November 28.