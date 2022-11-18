Seven-year-old girl raped, murdered in Karachi

A seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Karachi’s Landhi area on Friday. Her body was later recovered from a garbage pile in the Muslimabad area of Landhi.

A squad from the Quaidabad police took the body into custody and shifted it to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for postmortem.

Girl missing for two days

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur told SAMAA TV that the victim had been reported missing from her house two days ago [Wednesday].

The victim’s parents told the police that their daughter had left the house to attend a scheduled class at a local seminary but never returned.

Bahadur maintained that Quaidabad police took prompt action and started a search for the victim immediately upon receipt of the information. But they were unsuccessful in tracing the girl.

SSP Bahadur said that the victim’s family, too, tried to trace the girl on their own.

“The family prepared pamphlets with a picture of the victim and circulated them in the area,” he added.

But on Friday, the victim’s body was spotted lying in a pile of garbage by a boy standing on the rooftop of his house in the Muslimabad locality of Landhi.

After he informed his parents what he had seen and they investigated the matter, the police were called.

Police took the victim’s body into custody and oversaw its transfer to the Jinnah Post Graduate College (JPMC) while launching an investigation into the matter.

“Police have retrieved footage from the CCTV cameras installed around the area,” SSP Bahadur said, adding they were using technology to trace the suspects.

What happened to the girl

At JPMC, where the girl underwent a medical examination before a full autopsy, Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that an initial examination was highly suggestive that the victim was raped and sodomized.

Dr Summaiya told SAMAA TV that a woman medico-legal officer (WMLO), who examined the body as per law, had suggested that the minor’s body bore extensive injuries all over her body, especially the head.“

On the cause of death, the police surgeon said that initial findings suggest she was strangled or smothered to death.

The WMLO are taking samples from the victim for DNA profiling and cross-matching.

Moreover, visceral samples have been preserved for toxicological screening, confirmed Dr Summaiya.

Victim’s family rejects police version

Meanwhile, the victim’s family and other area residents staged a protest in the area against the rape and murder of the minor.

They blocked the national highway at Daud Chowrangi and barred vehicular traffic heading towards Port Qasim and Jinnah International Airport.

The victim’s family said that contrary to police claims, when they first attempted to lodge a case about their daughter going missing at around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, November 16, the police failed to register their complaint.

There was not even an officer to register the complaint, let alone launch a search for the child, the victim’s father complained.

They alleged the police of procrastination and that the case was only registered after the child’s body was recovered.

The protesters demanded action against the Quaidabad police for their alleged negligence in taking timely action, which could have saved the victim, apart from tracing the culprit.