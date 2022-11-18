After 10 years of ‘marriage’, woman proves her nikkah was fake

In a bizarre case, a court has finally upheld a woman’s stance that she had never married a man who claimed for 10 years that she was his wife and even produced computerized nikkahnama as proof.

The nikkahnama was finally declared null and void by a single-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) comprising Justice Abid Hussain Chattha.

In the order, Justice Chattha reviewed the original suit filed by the woman in a family court and then an appeal, both of which were dismissed.

The records showed that the petitioner’s paternal cousin fancied her. But instead of asking her hand in marriage and seeking her consent, he colluded with the girl’s uncle and obtained her thumbprint and image and forged a nikkahnama by taking two of his friends as witnesses and a nikkahkhwan into confidence to execute the deed.

The original marriage certificate was then registered before the union council and a computerized marriage certificate was obtained from Nadra.

The petitioner said that she never consented to the marriage and never lived with her cousin nor was the purported union ever consummated.

When the petitioner learnt what had happened she complained. The matter was raised before a panchayat of the family in which her cousin admitted to the mistake and then pronounced talaq.

A formal talaqnama was later produced.

But the petitioner’s cousin continued to pursue her and filed an FIR claiming that the talaqnama was forged after she married a man of her choice.

The petitioner then approached the trial court but lost the case.

An appeal filed in the additional district and sessions court also ruled against the petitioner.

However, the LHC reviewed all the circumstances around the nikkahnama taking place and determined that the registration of the marriage was surrounded by mystery.

The LHC judge noted that the alleged marriage did not take place in the woman’s village.

Moreover, the woman’s parents were neither part of any marriage ceremony nor were they listed as witnesses.

He observed that the witness for the marriage also did not know the petitioner, nor the petitioner knew of them.

The LHC set aside the verdicts of the family and sessions court and declared the marriage as null and void in the case after the woman successfully proved her marriage as fake and illegitimate.