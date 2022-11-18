Imran traded national interest for exotic Toshakhana watch: Info Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday accused former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of money laundering and of trading national interests for an exotic Toshakhana watch.

She said this while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Contesting whether Imran was ever injured in the Wazirabad attack, the information minister asked the PTI chairman to dissolve the Punjab government if he was unable to register a First Information Report (FIR) for the assassination attempt on his life as per his wishes..

“Imran wants to register an FIR based on his whims,” Aurangzeb said.

Referring to new revelations in the Toshakhana reference, the information minister asked the former premier to present authentic receipts for the sale of the watch before the nation and clear his name.

She mocked the PTI chairman, saying, that their watches tell the time, but Imran Khan’s watch from the Toshakhana disclosed his true moral worth.

On the problem faced by sugar producers and millers, Aurangzeb accused Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of not allowing mills to commence crushing.

Commenting on Imran’s long winded march which he has been addressing via video link after he was confined to his mansion in Lahore, Auragnzeb said, “The long march of Imran Khan has transformed into work from home.”

“He is healthy and fit,” she contended, adding that the PTI chief had been leveling baseless allegations against the government. He has been befooling the public.“

Aurangzeb accused the previous PTI led government of political witch-hunting.

“Imran Khan implicated political opponents in fake cases and sent them to jail in his tenure,” she said.

“From Imran Khan’s speech it can be concluded that he did not receive a bullet, only grief,” she added.