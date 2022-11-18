Southern Punjab’s deserts reverberates with roar of racing jeeps

The four-day Thal Desert Jeep Rally kicked off on Friday with the main race to begin on Saturday morning.

SAMAA TV’s Mukarram Khan, who is Thal, said that rally drivers and racers from across the country, many of whom spend most of the year slowly building up their special rides, have gathered in the Thal Desert in Southern Punjab for the rally.

Organized by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), the seventh edition of the rally will see participants race around a rocky, desert and marshy track of around 2.8 kilometers.

The track winds its way through the two Southern Punjab districts of Muzaffargarh and Layyah.

TDCP Event Manager Muhammad Nouman in a press conference along with MCCI Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim on Friday said that some 115 drivers are participating in the Thal Desert Jeep Rally.

Many rally drivers are seasoned racers who have participated in several races in the past.

The starting point for the rally is the Changa Manga Head in Muhammad Wala. The mid-break of the track is Chobara Tehsil in Layyah.

He said that modified vehicles and women category race and dirt bike race will be held on November 20.

MCCI’s vice president said that apart from the main rally, races with modified vehicles, dirt bikes and women’s rally will be held on November 20.

Asim said that many countries prop up their economy on tourism. He hoped the rally can attract sufficient foreign attention to generate huge revenue, particularly in foreign exchange, for Pakistan.

As many as 14 check posts have been established along the rally course.

To ensure the safety of the racers, Rescue 1122 ambulances, recovery vehicles and other facilities have been made available along the length of the track.