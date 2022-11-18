Inflation in Pakistan rises to all-time high of 28.67%

The weekly inflation rate spiraled to an all time high of 28.67%, as it creeped up by 0.67%.

Data released by the Federal Bureau of Statistics shows that there has been an increase in the prices of 23 essential commodities in the country during the week under review.

At the same time, a decrease in the prices of 13 commodities was recorded.

The weekly inflation report showed that the prices of essentials such as chicken, onion, eggs, potatoes, red pepper, tea, salt and wood now costs more after an increase in their prices since last week.

The data showed that tomato, pulse masoor, gram dal, ghee, pulse mash, pulse mung and cooking oil became cheaper during the same week, while garlic and wheat flour also recorded a decrease.

With that, the report stated that the prices of 15 food items that remained stable last week.