Nawaz Sharif putting Pakistan at stake for vested interest, says Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif is putting Pakistan at stake for vested interest.

He said this while addressing the Haqeeqi Azadi March in Chakwal, Gujjar Khan, Khyber and Buner via video link from his Zaman Town mansion on Friday.

Imran said that the farmer’s package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently was nothing but just for media consumption and that the Kissans have yet to get any relief under the package.

He said that farmers are getting electricity for their tube wells at a high price, while during the PTI tenure, his administration had subsidized electricity rates up to Rs8.50 per unit.

This is developing story, will be updated shortly.