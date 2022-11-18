Pakistan Music Festival 2022 kicks off at Karachi Arts Council

Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi is hosting the largest three-day music festival of 2022 – Pakistan Music Festival – and entry for families is free.

The festival will start on November 18 (today), and multiple artists will perform at the event.

The official Instagram handle of the Arts Council of Pakistan shared the official lineup of the festival.

On the first day of the event, the musicians who will perform include, Sanam Marvi, Khumariyaan Wahab Bugti, Ustad Salamat Hussain, Rustam Fateh Ali Khan, Imran Abbas, Iqrar Waheed Ali, Faqeer Zulfwar, Mumtaz Sabzal, Hamza Akram Qawwal, Imran Ali, Mustafa Baloch, Jambro’z and Drum Circle.

Artists including Akhtar Chanal Zahri, Mai Dhai, Kamaliya, Tina Sani, Ahmed Jehanzeb, Bashir Khan, Afaq Adnan, Ustad Mehmood Ali Khan, and many others are due to perform on November 19, the second day of the festival.

On the last of Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, The Sketches, Kaifi Khalil, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, Auj, and Hunza Daudi band are among others that will be performing at Arts Council.