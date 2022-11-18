FM Bilawal eyes GSP+ status after FATF grey list exit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that after exiting Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, their next target is to attain GSP+ status to boost Pakistan’s exports to Europe.

While talking to reporters in Islamabad, the minister said that they have good experience in this regard because of completing two action plans of FATF.

Bilawal noted that Pakistan’s exports to Europe recently surged to 60%.

He expressed that making it into the white list of the task force is a big achievement for the country.

Speaking on relations with the United States, the foreign minister said they want their relations to be on an equal basis while adding that the trajectory of the relations between both countries was going in the right direction.

He said Pakistan and US enjoy historic relations and recalled how China has proved to be an all-weather tested friend of Pakistan.