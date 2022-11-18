Funeral of Sehwan accident victims offered, driver blames missing road symbol for tragedy

At least 20 people including women and children were killed while 13 were injured on Thursday when a passenger van fell into a ditch filled with rainwater alongside a section of Indus Highway near Sehwan Toll Plaza.

The funeral of all victims had been offered in Sehwan and the burial will take place in Khairpur.

The unfortunate passenger van was traveling to Sehwan from Khairpur Mir on Thursday evening when it met a deadly accident.

Eight women, six girls and four children are among the dead whereas two among the injured are in critical condition.

The van driver claims that there were no road symbols installed before the turn a few meters after which the cut in the dyke was administered.

He said that he lost control of the vehicle after taken a sudden sharp turn and the vehicle plunged into the ditch.

The road symbol signifying the turn should have been installed at least 200 to 500 meters before the diversion, he added.

It is pertinent to note that after the tragedy, the related authority has installed road symbols before the diversion.