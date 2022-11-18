Salt Bae receives internet backlash over exorbitant bill

The famous Turkish Chef, Nusret Gokce, commonly known as Salt Bae, was chided by the internet as he shared a picture of his restaurant bill with insanely high prices for ordinary items.

On his Instagram account, Gokce uploaded a picture of a bill of over 0.6 million Dirhams at Nusr-et Steakhouse Abu Dhabi.

Salt Bae captioned the picture, “Quality is never expensive.”

Soon after, internet users flooded the comment section of the post and criticized the exorbitant prices for average food.

A social media user said, “This is lame, that amount of money will help a whole village from dying. This is horrible.”

Another person said, “It’s not the quality of your food that makes them pay so much. It’s their stupidity.”

One person said that they were a big fan of the chef, but they feel really disappointed because he is proudly posting a bill while his native country is in mourning.

Have a look how people reacted to Nusret Gokce’s post.