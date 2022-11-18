Political consultations: Dar briefs President Arif Alvi on key developments in country

With the federal government entering the final stretch on certain critical national decisions, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has taken up the mantle of political consultation in the forced absence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Dar on Friday called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad.

A readout of the meeting issued by the presidency said that the finance minister briefed the President on the overall economic and financial outlook of the country.

He also briefed the President on various steps taken by the government to provide relief to the people of Pakistan, especially to the unprivileged population of the underserved areas of the country and the flood affectees.

Sources said that during the meeting, matters pertaining to appointment of the chief of army staff and some legislations being worked upon by the government were also discussed.

Earlier on Friday, finance minister also met with former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Jammiat Ulem-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman and took them into confidence over the recent developments and consultations.