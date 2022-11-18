Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Tit for tat?: Punjab ACU arrests son of PML-N senator over illegally constructed plaza

Accused allegedly built plaza on land reserved for a mosque
Samaa Web Desk Nov 18, 2022
The Punjab Anti-corruption Unit (ACU) on Friday arrested Osama Abdul Kareem, the son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PLM-N) Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem, in Dera Ghazi Khan for the alleged illegal construction of a shopping plaza over land reserved for a mosque.

The ACU said that action was been taken after a corruption case was registered against the senator’s son.

Further actions against Osama are expected to be taken under different charges once a formal charge sheet is presented in the anti-corruption court after investigations are completed.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders say that Osama’s arrest was another act of political victimization, adding that already there is another case pertaining to the plaza pending in the high court.

Friday’s action could be a tit-for-tat action for the FIR registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and attempts by the Sindh police to arrest him the night before in Karachi.

Punjab

pmln

Dera Ghazi Khan

dollar exchange rate

arrested

anti corruption unit

