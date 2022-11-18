Actors get all credit doing nothing: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra during a recent interview said that actors don’t really do much and get all the credit.

The Quantico actor recently visited India to launch her haircare brand “Anomaly”.

During an interview with Janice Sequeira, she said that people give too much credit to the actor while their roles in the movies are very limited.

She said, “We give too much credit to actors; actors do nothing, by the way. We really don’t. I’ve always said this. Actors do nothing. Those 30 seconds of a scene are where I come in. And then, when I talk about the movie, etc. So I have a very limited role.”

The actor added, “We say out somebody else’s words, we are working on a script that is written by someone else, we are lip-syncing and singing songs that are in someone else’s voice. We’re dancing steps that were choreographed by somebody else. We are doing marketing, where questions are asked by somebody else.”

“We are dressed by somebody, and our hair and makeup are done by somebody. So what am I doing?” she said.

The Bajirao Mastaniactor was last seen in Hollywood’s blockbuster movie, The Matrix Resurrection alongside Keanu Reeves.

Chopra will next be seen in Citadel, an upcoming American science fiction drama series created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video.

She also has Jee Ley Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.