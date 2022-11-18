Karachi power consumers likely to get relief of up to Rs7.83 per unit

A relief is on the cards for power consumers of Karachi as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to cut tariff by Rs7.83 per unit on power supplier’s application regarding quarterly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) from July to September.

Nepra will also conduct a public hearing on KE’s petition for a reduction of Rs1.88 in power tariff on November 30 for the monthly fuel adjustment of October.

The reduction in power tariff will bring a relief of Rs3.1 billion to the customers of KE.

On the other hand, Nepra is likely to increase power tariff by Rs0.24 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment for the month of October on application of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).

The hearing will be conducted on November 29.

According to CPPA officials, Rs10.37 billion units of electricity were generated in October while the production cost was Rs9.14 per unit.

Out of this, 29.37% of electricity was generated from water, 15.47% from coal, 17.22% of electricity was generated from domestic gas and 12.12% from imported LNG.