Indecisive? Don’t worry.. Now you can create poll on your WhatsApp

WhatsApp is certainly the favorite messaging app having billions of users as it keeps bringing new interesting features.

Since it has been taken over by Meta, the app keeps rolling out new features frequently.

Some recent updates to WhatsApp include call links, the ability to message yourself, and the option to send files sized up to 2 gigabytes (GB).

All these new in-app features are in beta but soon everybody would be able to use them.

However, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for users on Android and iOS enabling them to create polls.

It is now available on mobile and website versions both.

Polls are reflected on individual and group chats with options of adding up to 12 options.

Once your poll is done, just hit send. Participants in a group or in a chat can then tap on the poll answers and pick whatever they prefer.