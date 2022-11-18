No sit-in, no protest in Islamabad until PTI submits new application: IHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest in Islamabad will not be allowed until the political party submits a new application for its long march to the capital city administration.

This was said by Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq as he heard two merged petitions on Friday regarding the PTI planned long march and traders objection to road blockades.

During the proceeding, IHC noted that Islamabad administration had rejected PTI’s request for a demonstration.

They will now have to submit a new one to the capital administration, he added.

“If the Islamabad administration allows PTI long march, the organizers should ensure that the highways will not be blocked and the human rights are not violated.”

The judge stated the court cannot suggest any spot for the protest. However, the capital administration will be authorized to choose the spot, it can be D-Chowk or F-9 Park either, he added.

The chief justice said the court cannot play the role of a deputy commissioner.

The intelligence report on the assassination attempt on Imran Khan during the long march in Wazirabad was also presented before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 22.