Now internet has problem with bare legs of Imran Abbas

One of the famous actors in Pakistani showbiz Imran Abbas welcomes internet trolling as he posed in shorts.

The Khuda aur Mohabbat actor shared some pictures from Sydney, Australia, and wrote a popular verse from famous poet Munir Niazi in the caption.

However, his followers passed some hilarious comments on his pictures as he wore hoodie with micro shorts showing his ‘glowy’ legs.

Making fun of his bare legs, one of the social media users said that aren’t your shorts extremely short? They also added laughing emoji.

Another person said that his legs are looking like Kareena Kapoor’s.

One person said, “What kind of fashion is this? Hoodie with micro shorts?”

