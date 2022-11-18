Rupee fails to keep up with US dollar for sixth day

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure on the last working day as the country drowns in high debt and looming political instability.

The rupee in its value saw losses of around 43 paisas to Rs223.10 against the US dollar on Friday during trading in the interbank market.

On Thursday afternoon, the Pakistani rupee had closed at Rs222.67 after having lost around 26 paisas from the day before.

Friday recorded the level of rupee dropping down by 22 paisas and since then, it has lost around Rs1.68 in the interbank market.

Open market

In the open currency market, as of Thursday, the rupee saw its value depreciate by Rs2.25 to rise to Rs229.50.

However, the rate to buy the US dollar remained at Rs227.25.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.